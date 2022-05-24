People in Alderney asked to 'think twice' before putting pressure on GP service

People in Alderney are being asked to think twice before requesting additional repeat prescriptions and asking for complete copies of medical records, so that extra pressure is not placed on current GPs and staff.

It comes after the island's only GP practice said it would have to close at the beginning of the month (4 May 2022) as staff were "exhausted and in danger of burnout."

Two doctors from Guernsey's Queen's Road Medical Practice then travelled to Alderney to work in rota with the Island Medical Centre's Dr Simon Hamilton for a month. They have now agreed to continue to work together. This is subject to a firm agreement being reached between the States of Alderney and the IMC in the near future.

A joint statement said: "The States of Alderney would like to reassure their community that, as a result of constructive discussions between the owners of the Island Medical Centre (IMC) and representatives of the States, positive progress is being made to secure the future provision of GP services on Alderney."