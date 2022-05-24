Rider with disabilities becomes first to represent Jersey in national contest

A man from Jersey has become the first person to represent the island and to qualify for the national championships for disabled riders after winning his regional heat.

Ryan Le Monnier, who is 25, has just returned from a successful visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Southwest Regional Dressage and Countryside Qualifier in Cornwall.

Ryan, who is autistic and has dyspraxia, came first in the grade seven dressage walk/trot class of the competition, out of six competitors, and has now qualified for the RDA National Championships in July at Hartpury College.

Ryan has become the first rider to represent Jersey and to qualify for the RDA National Championships Credit: RDA Jersey

Making the achievement even more special was the fact Ryan only met his horse Wexford, a cob, the day before and had very limited time to ride and get to know him.

Ryan only met his horse, Wexford, the day before competing Credit: RDA Jersey

In 2021 the competition was held virtually due to Covid restrictions and Ryan came third in his dressage walk/trot class via video.

Ryan has been riding since he was nine but only started dressage four years ago. He has been a keen volunteer with Riding for the Disabled Jersey Group since 2016, leading ponies for the disabled children who ride at the charity's base at Le Claire Stables.