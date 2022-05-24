The States of Jersey Police is celebrating its 70th birthday today (24 May).

The force started patrolling the island on 24 May 1952 after taking over from the Honorary Police.

When it first formed, the States of Jersey Police had just 64 officers under the leadership of Chief Officer, Henry Le Brocq.

The Honorary Police date back to the 15th Century, and until 1853, policing on the island was their responsibility, but it was decided that a paid police force should be established in St Helier.

More than 50 years later, the Honorary officers began to police other parishes.

States of Jersey Police now has 215 police offers and 121 civilian staff in the island.

Robin Smith, Chief Officer since January 2020, said: “The States of Jersey Police is a community within a community and I am proud to be a part of the team, seeing first-hand how tirelessly the officers and staff work and how dedicated they are to the job.

“There’s been enormous change over the years. In 1952 the newly formed SoJP received just 2,700 calls and in 2021 it was 28,000. Times are very different in terms of technology; computers, mobile phones, cyber-crime as well as the complexity of investigations.

“What hasn’t changed is SoJP’s core values. We are, and always will be here to serve and protect islanders. We are, after all, islanders in uniform.”