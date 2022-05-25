Plans have been submitted to build 91 new homes in Guernsey which will be used to help house some of the island's key workers.

Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) has submitted a planning application for 91 homes at Fontaine Vinery.

The GHA says it would be a mix of social rental and partial ownership aimed at attracting first time buyers and keyworkers.

It would be a mix of one-bed apartments, two-bedroom houses, and three-bedroom houses as well as four-bed houses which will be offered to local residents.

Steve Williams, Chief Executive at GHA, said: "After an extensive design process we are delighted that our architects Create have submitted the planning application, and we can make real progress towards meeting the housing needs of people in the island who cannot afford or find suitable accommodation."

Any concerns about traffic hope to be alleviated by a bus route through the development and a new cycleway and footpath. If planning is approved within the next six months, work could start in spring 2023 with the first homes complete by summer 2024.