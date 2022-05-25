Guernsey's airline Aurigny 'encouraged' by its 2021 financial results

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley spoke to Aurigny's Chief Executive, Nico Bezuidenhout

Guernsey's airline Aurigny says it is "encouraged" by its 2021 financial results, despite the Covid pandemic.

The results were released in March 2022 - it being the first year of a five year strategy under new management.

It says it "substantially" reduced its losses from 2020 with the losses being lower than that forecast in the States of Guernsey 2021 budget.

Despite Covid and the lockdowns, the company said it is "encouraged by its 2021 financial results" but it is not complacent.

Nico Bezuidenhout, Chief Executive Officer of Aurigny, said: “Whilst it is encouraging to have exceeded the budget expectations for 2021, losses were realised nonetheless, and we will only celebrate financial results once the Business has achieved profitability.”

Aurigny says its five year strategy hopes for a gradual reduction in losses with the business breaking evening in the third year. From then it hopes for marginal profits.

It says it recorded its first April-month profit in more than a decade.

It hopes it will get marginal profit for the second quarter of this year.