Otis Holmes went along to an African Day event today, to see what it's all about

People in Jersey have been trying a traditional African dish today as part of celebrations on the island to mark International Africa Day.

It is the sixth time that the island has taken part in the event which celebrates African culture.

Today people were trying boerewors which is a traditional African sausage, but the boerewors today were made with Jersey beef.

Proceeds from the dish went to support the charity Friends of Africa Jersey CI, benefiting islanders more than just filling them up.