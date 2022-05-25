Jersey man crowned England's third strongest man

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills went to meet Jim Stuart

A Jersey man has been crowned England's third strongest man.

Jim Stuart, aged 41, trains as a professional athlete and competes in Strongman competitions.

He says he entered his first competition "hoping not to come last" and was "hooked" after winning.

He got into the competitions because general lifting in the gym had gotten "boring".

360kg Suited dead lift

Speaking about the competitions, he said: "It's just a lot more different types of lifting to try and master so it's a lot more technical and more to try and learn and a bit more interesting."

He competes in the under 105Kg category saying he has to stay under this weight to be allowed to compete.

It means controlling his diet meeting protein and calorie targets.

He revealed his breakfasts consists of porridge and he eats about 1kg of meat a day.