Jersey parents encouraged to get children vaccinated this half term

Jersey parents are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated this half term.

The Head of the Vaccination programme, Emma Baker, says parents and carers of children aged 5-11 years old could use the May half term to get their children vaccinated.

Residents aged 16 and over can now walk into the vaccination centre to receive any Covid dose with no appointment.

Fort Regent will be open during the school holiday for people to get their vaccinations.

Appointments can be booked on gov.je/vaccine.

Visit the government website for May half term opening times for Fort Regent.

Parents will need to bring the consent form to the appointment which has been emailed to them by their child's school.