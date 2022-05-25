The RNLI has issued a safety warning as lifeguards are due to start patrolling Jersey beaches this weekend.

The patrols will start at St Brelade's, Plemont and Greve de Lecq from Saturday (28 May).

With half term and the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday coming up, the RNLI is reminding everybody to use the Float to Live technique.

Jake Elms, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Jersey, said: "We want everyone to enjoy their trip to the beach or coast but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

"It is important that anyone visiting the coast, for any activity understands the risks of the environment.

"It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold."

People are being told to do the following if they get into trouble in the water:

Lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat

Control your breathing

Call for help or swim to safety

In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.

The charity says this year beaches are due to be busy.

It added: "We'd like to remind people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards in Jersey aided 262 people in 2021, so just following this simple piece of advice can be lifesaving."