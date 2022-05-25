A sexual health clinic in Guernsey is taking precautions following the outbreak of monkeypox in England.

Orchard Centre says people may see some changes when booking appointments with them.

They are offering some people initial telephone appointments.

In a Facebook post, they said: "T his is because we’re taking some proportionate precautions relating to monkeypox as a result of increasing cases in the UK."

It added people can go to walk-in sessions but those going will have to tell the clinic if they have any symptoms beforehand.