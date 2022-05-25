Stereophonics confirmed as headline act at Jersey's Weekender Festival

Stereophonics have been confirmed as the headline act on the Friday night of Jersey's Weekender Festival.

The festival which attracts thousands of islanders to the Royal Jersey Showground will return in September after a two year break, due to the pandemic.

For the first time, the event will be held on Friday (2 September), as well as Saturday and Sunday.

It will be Stereophonics' first appearance in Jersey.

The Welsh rock band will be joined by acts including; Manchester indie-pop band, Pale Waves, as well as the UK’s Eurovision 2022 entry and Tik tok star Sam Ryder.

The Saturday and Sunday lineups feature artists such as; The Jacksons, Jax Jones, Tom Walker, Ella Henderson, The Proclaimers and Sigala.

More names are expected to be added to the line up next week.