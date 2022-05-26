Alderney has revealed its plans for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week.

It includes picnics, karaoke and a garden party.

The itinerary includes:

Thursday 2 June

There will be a Royal Exhibition at Pre Studio between 10am and 4pm.

At 12:30pm, a mini street party will be held at Cantina 6 in Braye Street with Pimms.

Between 2pm and 5pm on the Butes, the States of Alderney President William Tate will officially open the Jubilee celebrations.

There will be live music and local charity stalls.

For children, there will be face painting on the Butes and a treasure hunt in the Swing Park.

The afternoon on the Butes will finish at 5pm.

From 8pm until 11pm there will be food available on Butes Field.

At 9:30pm the Alderney beacon will be set alight.

Friday 3 June

Between 10am and 4pm, there will be a Royal Exhibition at Pre Studio.

At 12pm and 2:30pm, people will be able to enjoy Jubilee train rides from Braye Station.

A Platinum Garden Drinks Party will be held at the Island Hall Garden with people urged to dress as if it is Buckingham Palace.

Islanders will be able to enjoy a screening of the Queen's previous visits to Alderney.

Live music will be performed at Georgian House Garden at 5:30pm.

In the evening (7:30pm) The Braye Hotel is hosting a Jubilee Black Tie Dinner and Cabaret Evening.

At 9pm, there will be more live music at Georgian House.

Saturday 4 June

A Kings and Queens fancy dress children's party will be held at Butes Centre from 10am with prizes available.

Elsewhere, at 12pm, there will be a boules competition at Braye Common.

There will be lunchtime pizza served at The Moorings and live music at 12:30pm at the Blonde Hedgehog.

A street party will be in the Island Hall Garden at 2:30pm with live music.

There will also be a DJ Disco at the Chez at 8pm and live music at the Moorings at 9:30pm.

Sunday 5 June

A Royal Exhibition will be taking place between 10am and 4pm at Pre Studio.

At 10:30am, St Anne's Church will hold a service followed by a parade and a presentation of the Queen's official Platinum Jubilee Medals.

At 6:30pm there will be a concert at St Anne's Church and at 8:30pm a karaoke night at La Ville, Victoria Street.