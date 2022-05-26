Guernsey bikers riding to France to remember fallen soldiers

Guernsey bikers are riding to France to remember fallen soldiers.

More than 25 bikers started their journey to France this morning (Thursday 26 May).

It is a memorial ride to remember the fallen soldiers of the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry.

The last two memorial rides were cancelled because of the pandemic so the bikers are pleased to make the trip again.

Over the next five days they will visit several First World War battlegrounds in France and Belgium to pay their respects.

Lt Cl Colin Vaudin, Organiser RGLI Memorial Ride said: "I think as we're seeing unfortunately in Ukraine today if we don't remember the past we are destined to repeat it so for us, myself I'm an ex serviceman there's quite a few ex servicemen, but we've also got eastern Europeans and people from around Europe mainly from the Bailiwick going to visit and it is to commemorate those men in 1917-1918 who gave up their lives and made those sacrifices."