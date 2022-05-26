Guernsey's Meadow Court Farm welcomes new owners

Guernsey's Meadow Court Farm has welcomed new owners to look after the business who will focus on improving the herd's genetics.

The farm has a herd of 155 cows with more than 700 vergees of land. It is the island's largest dairy herd.

It was taken over by the Mallard family in December 2021 who already owned and managed two farms and a vineyard in France.

Mr Mallard says the transition has gone reasonably smoothly.

He has a focus on improving the herd's genetics adding they will continue to farm in a sensitive and sustainable way.

They have chosen Andrew Eastabrook to be the farm manager who will be supported by long-serving staff members, Tony Vile and Graeme White.

Mr Eastabrook says protecting the island's green fields and hedgerows was a key part of land management.

The farm was established by Ray Watts back in the early 1970s and was owned by the Watts family, most recently his son James, until December 2021.

Mr Mallard said: "After an intensive handover period, James Watts left the island in February this year. Tony and Graeme know the farm inside out, and their experience, together with the ongoing presence of Ray Watts, will help us move forward and maintain the local dairy traditions and the important role of protecting the island's countryside.