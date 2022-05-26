Plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Jersey have been revealed including a screening of Buckingham Palace's party.

The bank holiday weekend is just one week away with an array of events being put on across the island, starting from Wednesday 1 June.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, said: “I am delighted with the programme of local events we have scheduled, to complement those organised by the Royal Household and I hope they will allow islanders and visitors to enjoy as many activities as possible, this should be a memorable weekend for all who choose to take part.“

They include:

Wednesday 1 June - Queen’s Birthday Reception 7pm

Islanders are being invited to attend a reception hosted by Lieutenant Governor, Sir Stephen Dalton and Lady Dalton at Government House.

There will be light refreshments and performances from the Band of the Island of Jersey.

There will also be a 21-gun salute from the Jersey Militia.

Thursday 2 June – The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons

The lighting of a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be on Glacis Field from 4pm to 10:30pm.

To mark the occasion, there will be live music, food and entertainment.

The virtual beacon will be lit at 9:45pm on Mount Bingham.

Friday 3 June – Queen’s Jubilee Pageant -10:30am

There will be a formal march past from all uniformed organisations in Jersey through Broad Street.

People are being urged to get there by 10:15am.

There will be a drive past with vehicles representing the seven decades of Her Majesty's reign.

Saturday 4 June – Screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace

Members of the public will be able to watch a live screening of the party at Buckingham Palace from Howard Davis Park.

It will open at 6pm with the broadcast kicking off at 8pm.

Sunday 5 June

There will be a service of thanksgiving at the Town Church at 10am.

Ticketholders will also be able to enjoy a Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea event which will see a table running the length of Broad Street.