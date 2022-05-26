Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde

The daughter of Jersey's former Planning Minister is running the equivalent of 60 marathons in her father's memory.

Rob Duhamel died in September 2021 following a stroke that came just two weeks after his brother Steven was left paralysed by the same condition.

Rob's daughter Dione says running helped her cope in the months after her dad's death and she has now taken on the challenge of covering 2,500km during 2022.

Rob Duhamel died in September 2021 following a stroke. Credit: ITV Channel TV

She hopes to raise money for the Stroke Association so they can help other families like they helped hers after such a sudden shock.

Dione explained: "Something happening so quickly just rips through your whole family, your whole entire life changes in a day.

"Early Monday morning he didn't wake up and then by Tuesday evening they stopped treatment and he passed away, so literally within two days.

"I spent the Sunday with my family, with my Dad, and by Tuesday he was gone."

5 minutes Across the British Isles, someone has a stroke every five minutes.

100,000 Strokes each year.

Dione has already surpassed her initial fundraising target of £5000 after an anonymous donor gave her the full amount.

She is now hoping to reach £20,000 to support families and research - which is the focus of May's Stroke Awareness Month.

The Stroke Association charity say there is a chronic lack of funding and less money is spent on research per survivor than any other condition.