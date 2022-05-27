Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard heading to Guernsey

One of the biggest names in boxing is heading to Guernsey next month.

Sporting great Sugar Ray Leonard will visit the island on 10th June to talk about his career and help raise funds for Guernsey Mind and the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

The American is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time winning WorldTitles in five different weight classes as well as the Olympic Gold in 1976.

Leonard will host an 'evening with' event at the Duke of Richmond hotel where he will talk about his iconic bouts as well as other memories from his career. The event will also include a question and answer session and guests will be presented with a complimentary copy of the WBC Greatest Fights book.

Ahead of the visit Leonard said: "I’m so excited to visit Guernsey on June 10th to share some memories of my career and raise some vital funds for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and Guernsey Mind. I have never visited the Channel Islands but have heard a lot about them and understand there is a strong amateur boxing scene on the island, so I am really looking forward to meeting some of the island’s up and coming stars."

On the night there will be a number of unique prizes available including the chance for eight people to visit Leonard at his home in LA for a day’s boxing training with him before a night out on the town.

Maddy Diliigent from Guernsey Mind said: “It is a great honour for Guernsey Mind to have been selected by Sugar Ray Leonard as a beneficiary of his visit to Guernsey. We know the people of Guernsey will be excited by the chance to meet a true sporting icon and hear stories from his incredible career. Some of the auction prizes on offer are truly remarkable and will help raise vital funds to support our work in the Baliwick, especially after the increased strains of the pandemic."

The event will take place at the Duke of Richmond Hotel from 7-10pm on Friday 10th June. Tickets to the evening cost £65 each.