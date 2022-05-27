Ditching toys for video tours, meet Guernsey's 4-year-old tour guide

Most four year olds spend their day playing with toys, but that is not the case for Guernsey's Zac Osborne.

Four-year-old Zac has started his own Youtube channel, posting videos about Channel Islands history for his followers.

Zac has visited Alderney to make videos on German bunkers on the island.

Four year old Zac has even travelled to Alderney to film his videos. Credit: Youtube / Zac Osborne

He has also been to Castle Cornet in Guernsey to teach his subscribers all about its history, dating back to the 13th century.

Zac's dad, Tim Osborne, is a tour guide and Occupation expert in the island. He helps Zac film and post his videos online.

Zac hopes his Youtube videos will help to make history fun, for people of all ages.