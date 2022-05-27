Guernsey's vaccination centre to close

Guernsey's Covid vaccination centre at Beau Sejour will close tomorrow (28 May).

From Monday 30 May, the vaccination team will be based at the PEH campus and will operate ‘pop up’ clinics in the future.

Islanders who have been offered a spring booster, or who have not received the full course of vaccines and now wish to do so, can still access a vaccine at one of the ‘pop up’ clinics.

These clinics will run each month from June until the start of the autumn booster programme.

The clinics scheduled for June are:

Tuesday 31 May - between 1pm and 6pm at Guille Alles Library

Saturday 4 June - between 9:30am and 2:30pm at Lukis House

Tuesday 7 June - between 1pm and 6pm at Guille Alles Library

Saturday 11 June - between 9:30am and 2:30pm at Lukis House

Tuesday 14 June -between 1pm and 6pm at Guille Alles Library

Saturday 18 June - between 9:30am and 2:30pm at Lukis House

Tuesday 21 June -between 1pm and 6pm at Guille Alles Library

Saturday 25 June - between 9:30am and 2:30pm at Lukis House

Tuesday 28 June - between 1pm and 6pm at Guille Alles Library