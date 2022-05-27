Jersey runner set to tackle Death Valley in world's toughest challenge

A personal trainer from Jersey is taking on one of the world's toughest endurance challenges. Leanne Rive is training for the Badwater 135 run, which is taking place in Death Valley, California.

Only 100 people can participate in the event each year, with Leanne securing one of this year's golden tickets.

The challenge is dubbed one of the hardest in the world. Credit: PA

Runners have to take on a 135 mile race over two days, running from the lowest point in the United States and finishing at the highest elevation point.

Despite being one of the world's toughest races, Leanne says she is up for the challenge.

Play Brightcove video

Leanne Rive

She said: "I've put so much time, energy. It's been a long time, it's a couple of years now I've been waiting to do this race. I'm itching to get going I can't wait to be on the start line."