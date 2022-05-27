New chair for Jersey's Institute of Directors

Jersey's Institute of Directors has elected its new Chairwoman.

Natasha Egré will step up to the role after serving as Vice Chair for the past three years.

Miss Egré is believed to be the youngest chair the IoD has had.

In her new role she hopes to "build on recent progress in ensuring the business organisation is inclusive" and reach out to a younger audience of business leaders in the island.

Over the last three years the team of volunteer committee members has increased from 12 to 60 with six new sub-committees created to reflect the "more modern, diverse, and inclusive organisation" the IoD has become.

Natasha Egré said: “We have a lot of challenges ahead as we steer out of the pandemic and negotiate the economic fallout of the Ukraine/Russia war and Brexit. I’m looking forward to supporting our members and working with the new government following the June elections, to tackle the critical issues that face our Island.

“The IoD should be at the forefront of conversations around fiscal stimulus, recruitment strategy, and supply chain challenges, and myself and our dedicated committees, will continue to ensure that members are represented for the benefit of business and the Island community and economy.

"We will continue to take a collaborative approach, where possible, but will also challenge on vital issues, and ensure decision makers are held to account.”