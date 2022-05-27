Skip to content

Un-pheasant passenger prompts game-changing bus policy

Bertie was unlucky on his travels earlier this week. Credit: Liberty Bus

A pheasant tried to go where no pheasant has gone before, on a bus to town.

Bertie the pheasant hopped on the number 9 route towards St Helier, but was stopped in his tracks after he was hit with an unknown policy.

Bertie tried to charm the driver with his pheasant-ries, but to no avail. Credit: Liberty Bus

Liberty Bus say they have a "No Birds on Board" policy, leaving the bird unable to hitch a ride to town.

The bus driver then had to coax Bertie to the front of the bus, escorting him back to the pavement to start the long walk ahead.

Bertie was stopped in his tracks and hit with an unknown policy. Credit: Liberty Bus