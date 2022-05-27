Un-pheasant passenger prompts game-changing bus policy
A pheasant tried to go where no pheasant has gone before, on a bus to town.
Bertie the pheasant hopped on the number 9 route towards St Helier, but was stopped in his tracks after he was hit with an unknown policy.
Liberty Bus say they have a "No Birds on Board" policy, leaving the bird unable to hitch a ride to town.
The bus driver then had to coax Bertie to the front of the bus, escorting him back to the pavement to start the long walk ahead.