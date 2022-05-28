Fewer than 1 in 5 Jersey children getting enough exercise

Fewer than one in five children in Jersey are currently getting the recommended amount of exercise.

New figures from Jersey Sport also show that less than half of adults get enough physical activity - with levels of inactivity worst among less affluent islanders, women, people with disabilities or life-limiting conditions and in other European communities, including Portuguese and Madeiran nationals.

18% of children and young people in Jersey do not get enough physical exercise

52% of adults in Jersey do not get enough physical activity.

Jersey Sport is urging the island's next government to make it a priority to increase the amount of physical activity that the public engage in.

Phil Austin MBE, Chairman of Jersey Sport said: "It is time for the Government of Jersey to prioritise health improvement and adopt a preventative approach to support the island's growing and ageing population.

"Of equal importance is a commitment to addressing the inequality that exists in our island surrounding access to sport and physical activity which is vital for a socially cohesive and equitable island, where islanders are valued equally."

Representatives from Jersey Sport are hosting seminars for candidates in Jersey's upcoming election at the Pomme d'Or Hotel on Monday 30 May from 1pm-2pm and Wednesday 1 June from 8am-9pm, to discuss its priorities for sport over the next government term.