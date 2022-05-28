Last call for 'Spring Booster' jabs in Jersey

People in Jersey who are eligible for a spring booster of the coronavirus vaccine are being urged to book the jab without delay.

The window for 'Spring Boosters' is coming to a close, to allow enough time for another round of boosters to be rolled out in the autumn. They will be offered until the end of June.

The jabs are available to islanders who are:

Aged 75 and above

Immunosuppressed

Living in a care home for older people

75% of those who are eligible for the jab have taken it up since the scheme was rolled out in March.

Emma Baker, Head of the island's vaccination programme, said: “Relevant clinicians and officers from Jersey’s vaccination programme will be discussing the latest advice and further information on the autumn rollout will be provided in due course once the JCVI has issued final guidance.

”Islanders who are currently eligible for a spring booster should still come forward for vaccination if they have not already done so. This will ensure they have good protection between now and when a booster is offered in autumn."

Vaccinations can be booked online, or given on a walk-in basis at Fort Regent.