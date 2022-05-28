A group of Liverpool football fans have chartered a speedboat from Jersey to get to Paris in time for the Champions League Final.

Paddy OToole and 12 other supporters made the crossing to St Malo on Friday evening (27 May) after Paddy's son Patrick found out his friends' EasyJet flight to Paris was cancelled.

As many as 60,000 Reds' fans are expected to descend on the French capital ahead of the showpiece match.

Paddy said: "My lad Patrick’s mates Adam and Tom Dring who are from Huyton had their EasyJet flight cancelled, so their dad rushed them down to Heathrow to try a get a flight but there was nothing.

"They got a flight to Jersey last minute and they met up with us and asked could we get them to France.

"We felt sorry for the young lads so we had to do something."

The Liverpool fans crossing from Jersey to St Malo in a speedboat

Paddy called his friend Gary Brennan who owns Le Mourier Swim School that also runs speedboat trips.

Described on the company's website as an experience that "will ensure you and your guests have a day you will never forget", it certainly rings true for the Liverpool fans who now just have to work out how to get from St Malo to Paris in time for the big game.

Liverpool face Real Madrid at the Stade de France with kick-off set for 8pm on Saturday 28 May.