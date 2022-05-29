People in Jersey will have the chance to explore a Royal Navy ship.

HMS Brocklesby is visiting the island as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and will be open to the public on Saturday 4 June.

Tickets are free but must be sorted in advance by booking online here.

Visitors will be able to tour the upper deck and have the opportunity to see some of the equipment used on-board such as the weapon systems.

There may also be the chance to speak with some of the ship's crew which includes engineers, divers and mine warfare specialists.

HMS Brocklesby is designed to detect and destroy enemy mines, although it also helps with offshore patrols and provides disaster relief at times of need.

She is 60 metres long, weighs 685 tonnes and has a top speed of 17+ knots.