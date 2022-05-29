Numerous cars damaged along Guernsey's Maurepas Road

Numerous parked cars have been damaged on Maurepas Road in St Peter Port.

Almost every wing mirror has been bent along the road according to Guernsey Police who are appealing for witnesses.

They add five reports have been confirmed with many more pending.

The damage is understood to have happened sometime between 5pm on Saturday 28 May and 6:30am on Sunday 29 May.

Police are investigating whether there is any link to people leaving the Guernsey Together Festival.

Anyone with information is being asked to speak to police on 01481 222 222 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers' number 0800 555 111.

Was your car damaged or did you see what happened? Contact ITV Channel on 01534 480523 or email channelnews@itv.com