One thousand bikers join Jersey's Big Rideout for Armed Forces charity

Around one thousand bikers have taken to Jersey's roads to raise money for charity.

The Big Rideout is the Channel Islands' largest motorcycle event and brings together people on all bikes, trikes, scooters and mopeds.

This year's event could be the biggest yet after the last two were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The bikers lined up along St Catherine's breakwater at the start of the Big Rideout. Credit: ITV Channel

All donations from the ride go to Holidays for Heroes Jersey, a local group that offers week-long breaks to injured members of the UK Armed Forces.

Organiser Lee Butler said: "It's been a really tough year, couple of years for Holidays for Heroes. They've all been stuck in and we're just giving them a break."

The bikers started by lining up along St Catherine's Breakwater before travelling all the way to Le Port.