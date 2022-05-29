Play Brightcove video

Senior Environment Officer Shelley Hawkins shares her top tips to prevent water pollution

Blue fish icons have been spotted across Jersey by drains and waterways.

It is part of a government campaign to raise awareness of the impact harmful waste can have on the island's wildlife and environment.

Surface water drains that are often seen on roads are only designed to collect rainwater.

Anything that is collected directly ends up in reservoirs, rivers or the sea without being treated and can destroy habitats - as well as ruining sources for clean drinking water.

Senior Environment Officer Shelley Hawkins explains: "It's really, really important that we understand what pollutants are, so they include oils, even down to your cigarette butts, pesticides, litter.

"If you use it, make sure you dispose of it correctly and make sure it doesn't get into the drains and then it won't get into our water environment."

Causing pollution of streams and other controlled waters is against the law.

One out of ten incidents that the Natural Environment Group deal with is as a result of substances being thrown down surface water drains.

One of the Blue Fish routes, starting at Mont Nicolle School and finishing at St Brelade's Bay. Credit: Google Maps

The Blue Fish Campaign is working with schools to educate students about the importance of protecting Jersey's waters for the future.

31 routes are being put in place, starting at schools and leading to discharge points at the reservoir, streams or the sea.