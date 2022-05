Guernsey athlete Alastair Chalmers has smashed his own personal best in the 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old's time of 48.88 seconds is the fastest at Brit has run the discipline in the last five years.

Chalmers also shattered the previous Guernsey record held by Dale Garland.

The result now puts the Guernseyman in contention for the upcoming World Championships having achieved the qualifying time for the competition.