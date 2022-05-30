Long delays for new passports in Guernsey

People in Guernsey are being warned of long delays for new passports.

Islanders are now having to wait between seven and nine weeks.

Guernsey's Border Agency has anticipated an uptake in new passport applications as travel restrictions ease.

The passport fast track service may also be impacted if demand increases heavily.

Both Jersey and the UK's border force are experiencing a surge in passport applications, with islanders waiting up to 10 weeks.

To cope with the demand on the service, the New Jetty offices have amended their opening hours.

This is to help staff to process the high volume of applications.

The new office opening hours at New Jetty are:

Monday: 08:45am-12pm

Tuesday: 08:45am-2pm

Wednesday: 08:45am-12pm

Thursday: 08:45am-12pm

Friday: 08:45am-12pm

Appointments can be made outside of these hours if absolutely necessary.