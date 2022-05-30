Woman jailed for importing £40,000 of cocaine into Jersey

A woman who imported £40,000 worth of cocaine into Jersey has been sentenced to four years in prison today (30 May).

42-year-old Janice Catherine Mawdsley, from Southport, was arrested by Jersey Customs officers on 16 April.

Mawdsley was found with 188 grams of the Class A drug on her.

Mawdsley imported nearly 200 grams of Cocaine into the island. Credit: Jersey Customs & Immigration Service

The seized cocaine has a street value of between £30,000 and £40,000.

Rhiannon Small of Jersey Customs and Immigration Service said: "The sentencing today reflects the serious nature of the attempted importation of Class A drugs into Jersey.

"Jersey Customs and Immigration Service will continue to target the borders to protect the island from this type of crime."