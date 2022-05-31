Calls for more regulations around vaping in Guernsey

Calls have been made for there to be more regulations around vaping in Guernsey.

Guernsey's Health Commission is calling for more control over the use and sale of vapes on the island. Currently, the island has no official restrictions on the liquid that is used inside the vape as a cigarette substitute.

Authorities are keen to move into line with the UK where regulations around e-cigarettes are being strengthened.

Grace Lindsay, Guernsey's Tobacco Harm Reduction Officer, said: "If we don't have regulations in place it means we have no way of knowing what products are in what is being sold.

"We have no control over who those products are being sold to and what the products contain."