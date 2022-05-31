Discovery of endangered insect means less parking at Jersey's Sunset Concerts

The discovery of one of the most endangered insects in the British Isles means there will be less parking at the Sunset Concerts in Jersey this summer.

The extremely rare field cricket Gryllus campestris has been found near Mont Grantez, where the festival is due to be held.

The festival returns on 17 and 18 June for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The field cricket is one of only eight insect species to be added to the protected animals list in Jersey's new Wildlife Law.

The National Trust for Jersey said: "In order to protect this endangered insect, the Trust has had to review parking arrangements away from the site and has found alternative, albeit smaller, provision in the immediate vicinity without any of the Field Crickets in situ."

Income was previously generated through parking and donations - however, this year, attendees will be charged.

Tickets will be £10 for National Trust members, £15 for non-members and £5 for children over five-years-old.