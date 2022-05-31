Guernsey mountain bikers welcome new trail to island

Hundreds of mountain bike enthusiasts have been using Guernsey's newest trail.

It follows the upper rim of Les Vardes Quarry on the north-west side of the island.

Credit: Google Maps.

Volunteers from the Guernsey Mountain Bike Association put in hundreds of hours to build the trail that runs parallel with the existing nature walk.

It features undulations, a number of sharp bends and some jumps for bikers of all abilities.

For the more adventurous there are boulders and granite rocks to be tackled.

The trail was developed by working with the owners of the quarry, Ronez.