Guernsey's Covid helpline to close at weekends

Guernsey's Covid helpline will be closing at the weekends from June.

The helpline was set up in 2020 to give islanders support and advice during the pandemic.

From 1 June, it will close at the weekends because they do not get many calls then.

The helpline (01481 220001) will be open weekdays (not bank holidays) between 9am and 4pm.

Any clinical questions can be sent to publichealth@gov.gg and non clinical questions can still be sent to covid19enquiries@gov.gg.