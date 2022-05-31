Items owned by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to be auctioned in Jersey

Personal items belonging to former Cuban leader Fidel Castro are to be auctioned off in Jersey.

They will be among 38 lots of never-before-seen Cuban history, including:

The Cuban leader's secret message cigar box with hidden doors and a secret letter. The box was used by Castro to organise the Cuban revolution while he was in prison from 1953 to 1955, and is estimated to be worth £100,000.

His assassination-prevention cigar box which only he and his closest security team could touch (estimated to be worth £30,000).

Castro's signed Cuba flag (worth £15,000).

Che Guevara's personal water bottle from the Cuban revolution. Signed by Guevara to avoid contracting malaria through using the wrong bottle and estimated to be worth £10,000.

Paul Fraser, founder of Just Collecting, said: "These aren't just pieces Castro and Guevara briefly touched or signed. These items were their personal property, used by these extraordinary figures of 20th century history on a daily basis and that makes this auction unique.

"I am expecting huge interest because, after this auction, there is nothing else of this magnitude set to emerge ever again."

One of the items up for auction is this Cuban flag. Credit: Just Collecting

The auction runs from Thursday 26 May to Thursday 23 June (2022). There will be a viewing afternoon at the Royal Yacht Hotel on Wednesday 15 June from 2pm to 6pm.