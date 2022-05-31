Mother of baby struggling to eat in Jersey told there is no dietician to help

The mother of a baby who has struggled to eat since birth has been told there are no dieticians in Jersey to help her daughter.

Charlotte Riley says she has been struggling to feed her daughter Esmerelda or Esme since birth.

She explained whilst being fed she projectile vomits, cries, screams and is "very uncomfortable". She has tried giving her six different milk formulas but this has not made a difference.

Charlotte said: "We know that we're going to have a battle on our hands every time she's feeding, she cries she's distressed.

"It impacts on her sleeping because obviously she gets up for feeding during the night then we have to go through it when she's crying, screaming very distressed. It can take us up to an hour to calm her down after a feed."

Her GP recommended she see a dietician but when Charlotte tried to make an appointment she was told there are not any in Jersey.

She said: "What do you do in this situation? When somebody's saying there's nobody here that can help you what do you do?

"As an adult if I was in pain every time I ate, I would be going to the doctors every day until somebody resolved that situation for me. I'm the only one that can be her voice in this situation and yet still there is nobody there to support or help."

Esme's twin brother Alfie has no feeding issues so Charlotte knows something is wrong but cannot find out what.

A Health and Community Services spokesperson from the Government of Jersey said: “We cannot comment on individual cases.

“Health and Community Services would like to reassure Islanders that patients referred to the children’s dietetic service are triaged according to clinical priority, with urgent cases being seen within two weeks and routine cases within 12 weeks.

"There are 24 children currently on the waiting list. Children on the waiting list are not waiting longer than the recommended timeframe set for the clinical priority associated with their case. The prioritisation for waiting for appointments is based on local HCS protocols, however it is equitable or an improvement on response targets within UK NHS Trusts.

“HCS is actively seeking to recruit children’s dietetic expertise into the existing part-time vacancy.

"National recruitment challenges in this area of speciality have resulted in this role being difficult to fill. To mitigate this, HCS has employed a specialist children’s dietician to work on a locum basis while recruitment processes continue.”