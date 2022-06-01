10 days until Queen's baton arrives in Guernsey

The Queen's Baton arrives in Guernsey in 10 days time for its leg of the relay.

It will arrive in the island on 11 June.

Guernsey is the 67th destination for the Baton on its journey around the Commonwealth.

During the Baton’s time in Guernsey Mr Richard McMahon, Bailiff of Guernsey, and the Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell will officially welcome the Baton.

The Queen’s Baton will be carried by Team Guernsey Athletes who will be competing at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when Her Majesty The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.

During it’s time in Guernsey, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Herm Island, Castle Cornet, local sport venues, the Royal Court Building and Government House.

The Baton and its handlers will also attend a variety of relay activities with school children and local sports with Team Guernsey athletes, and will witness the firing of the gun at Castle Cornet.

David Harry, Chairman of the Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association said “I am delighted that the Bailiwick of Guernsey is a part of this extraordinary journey. It’s a way to highlight and promote the beauty of Guernsey to people across the Commonwealth.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022.

The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the Baton and read aloud, marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.