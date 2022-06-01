Government plan to cut use of pesticides in Guernsey

Guernsey's government have announced plans to cut the use of pesticides on its properties.

It hopes to reduce the impact of pesticides across the island and measure any reduction in their use over the coming years.

The Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS) will be liaising with service areas across the States of Guernsey to review where pesticides are still being used on States-owned property.

The States will evaluate their reduction in pesticides and look into new approaches which can be adopted island-wide.

It is also hoping to provide a picture of pesticide use by businesses and the public across the whole of Guernsey.

Julia Henney, Biodiversity Officer, said: “Over the years we have seen individual pesticides being removed from sale as evidence about their environmental impact becomes apparent, unfortunately usually to be replaced quickly by another pesticide in an ongoing cycle.

"The new approach being promoted, which aims to move away from using pesticides or, where they are necessary, promoting their appropriate use, is one which should see a more sustainable way of managing the island and much greater benefits for the island’s wildlife and community.”

As well as the benefits to nature to reducing in pesticide use, islanders would also benefit directly through a cleaner drinking water.

Margaret McGuinness, Water Quality Risk Manager at Guernsey Water, said: “Something simple can help to get rid of most weeds and avoids the impacts of pesticides.

"We hope that Islanders can help reduce pesticides to avoid any potential need for investment in expensive water treatment technologies.”