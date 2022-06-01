Guernsey celebrates World Milk Day

People in Guernsey have been celebrating World Milk Day today (1 June).

Islanders were treated to Guernsey milk, cream and ice cream at the island's Jubilee Day Centre.

Pupils from Melrose School were on hand to help serve guests at the centre.

Andrew Tabel, Guernsey Dairy Managing Director said: "We are delighted to be able to mark such an occasion in our calendar by supporting one of Guernsey’s leading charity providers. Milk is a great source of protein and vitamins and benefits both young and old.

“World Milk Day provides us with an opportunity to celebrate these achievements and demonstrate to the island that Guernsey milk remains an integral part of people’s diets.” Donna Lloyd-Dodd, teacher at Melrose School said: “The Dairy kindly welcomed us on a tour of the facilities and the pupils found the operation and processes fascinating.

"Today will be wonderful for both generations as they share their Queen’s jubilee experiences over a cup of tea, glass of milk and strawberry treat."