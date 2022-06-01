Jersey adds monkeypox to notifiable diseases list

Jersey's health minister has signed an order to make monkeypox a notifiable disease in the island.

The order will add monkeypox to the list of infectious diseases under the Public Health Act (1934).

It means medical professionals are now required to notify the Medical Officer of Health should a case be detected.

The decision follows an outbreak of the virus in other countries - including the United Kingdom. There are currently no cases in Jersey.

In signing the Order, the Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "I would like reassure Islanders that this is a precautionary measure and we do not have any confirmed cases on Island.

"It is also reassuring that officers across Government are working to ensure that plans are in place should we need to respond."

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, added: "Monkeypox spreads by very close contact with someone with monkeypox or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox.

"Most people recover within a few weeks, however, severe illness can occur in some individuals."

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms of the infection to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include: