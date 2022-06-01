Jersey helps fund baby incubators for Ukraine

Jersey has helped pay for more than 50 baby incubators to be sent to Ukraine.

The machines are more lightweight than traditional incubators and can be used immediately, without the need for lots of training.

Doctors in Ukraine have reportedly seen a sharp rise in premature births since the Russian invasion earlier this year.

51 incubators are being sent to hospitals across the country, with the first tranche delivered on Tuesday (31 May).

Douglas Melville, Vice Chair of Jersey Overseas Aid, said: "These robust and easy-to-use incubators will undoubtedly save innocent lives."

The machines have been developed by British company mOm and weigh only 20kg, compared to traditional incubators, which can weigh up to 100kg.

They can also use multiple power sources, making them more reliable during outages.