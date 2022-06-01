Man assaulted by group of teenagers in Guernsey

A man was left needing hospital treatment after being assaulted by a group of teenagers in Guernsey.

The man was assaulted near the basketball courts at Les Genats Estate at approximately 11:30 last night (31 May).

He is now recovering at home after being discharged.

Police are now looking for witnesses and are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or noticed a group of teenagers in the area around that time.

If you have any information, please contact PC 64 Bott on 01481 222 222.