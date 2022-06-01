More Covid freedom as further restrictions eased in Guernsey

Guernsey has decided to lift more of its Covid restrictions in the coming days.

From tomorrow (2 June), face masks will no longer need to be worn in health settings.

Visitors and staff to Guernsey's hospital and other health buildings will no longer have to wear a face mask.

The Government says they will be reverting back to pre-pandemic PPE rules, due to the reduction in Covid cases in the island and high vaccination rates.

There are also currently no patients with Coronavirus in the hospital. But visitors are being reminded to be courteous to those who wish to continue to wear coverings.

The States will continue to keep the use of masks under review, especially later in the year when winter pressures hit.

Guernsey's Covid helpline is to close at weekends with immediate effect.

Low numbers of calls received on a Saturday and Sunday means it will now only open during the week during work hours (Monday-Friday 9am-4pm).

It had been fully manned for more than two years but staffing has reduced from 12 to two full-time call handlers and two support agents.

William Alexander, Project Manager, Guernsey Covid Response said: "It's purely due to the drop off in demand.

"During the height of the pandemic the various call lines we had for the Covid response were getting in excess of 1500 calls a day.

"At weekends now we are down to 2 or 3 calls. It's just not efficient to keep the lines open."