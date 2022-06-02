11 Channel Islanders named in Queen's Birthday Honours list

A total of 11 Channel Islanders have been recognised in the Platinum Jubilee Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Seven are from Jersey and four are from the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The honours are bestowed on those who have made a real positive difference to society.

Islanders recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list:

JERSEY

Mr Timothy Le Cocq:

Timothy Le Cocq has been recognised for his services to the community.

Mr Timothy Le Cocq has been awarded a Knighthood for services to the Community as Bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Jurat Anthony Olsen:

Jurat Anthony Olsen has been awarded an MBE for Honorary services to the Royal Court and services to the community.

Mr Vic Tanner Davy:

Vic Tanner-Davy has been recognised for the work he has done to promote diversity and inclusion in Jersey.

Mr Vic Tanner Davy has been awarded an MBE for services to the community.

Vic is the CEO of the LGBTQ+ charity, Liberate, and told ITV Channel TV he was "hugely honoured" to be receiving an award.

He said: "It is very unexpected and it feels like something that happens to other people, not me, so I am hugely honoured that people were kind enough to think that what I have done was worthy of an honour like this.

"The award is for services to equality and diversity in the island. The start of my journey was in 2014 when Liberate started. As much as the award is for me personally, it is also about the work Liberate has done within the island to advance the conversation around equality and inclusion."

Vic Tanner-Davy on how it feels to be recognised and the work Liberate has done since its formation in 2014

Mrs Toni Roberts:

Toni Roberts said she was "thrilled" to be receiving an award for services to the community.

Mrs Toni Roberts has been awarded an MBE for services to the community through Jersey Overseas Aid and Rotary Club of Jersey.

She has been helping charities since she was a child and told ITV Channel TV: "It really does change your life when you start working with communities.

"To be acknowledged is very nice. I never thought that I would be acknowledged [in this way]. I was only about eight or nine when I first got involved in helping charities."

Toni Roberts speaks to ITV Channel TV about how it feels to be recognised

Mr Michael Van Neste:

Mr Michael Van Neste has been awarded an MBE for services to the community as Chairman of Jersey Homes Trust.

Mrs Barbara Ball:

Mrs Barbara Ball has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community

Mrs Joan Tapley:

Mrs Joan Tapley has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community through the protection and promotion of Jèrriais.

GUERNSEY

Advocate Peter Harwood:

Advocate Peter Harwood has been awarded the OBE for services to the Island of Guernsey. Mr Jack Honeybill:

Mr Jack Honeybill has been awarded the MBE for services to the Community in Guernsey. Mrs Marlene Place:

Marlene Place has been praised for her work in helping military veterans in the island.

Mrs Marlene Place has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Military Veterans in Guernsey.

She said: "One of the really positive things about it is that I hope my award will raise awareness within the island of the work and the support Royal British Legion Guernsey supplies to veterans on the island.

"Most veterans arriving in the island will settle in very quickly, but there is a minority who may need support and we have a very new service which has just started this year to address mental health issues for ex-service personnel."

Marlene tells ITV Channel TV what it was like keeping news of the award a secret and how it feels to have received the honour

Mrs Tina Pipet:

Mrs Tina Pipet has been recognised as a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, which is the personal gift of Her Majesty, in recognition of her service at Government House.

The Lieutenant-Governor commented: "I am delighted that three outstanding islanders have been recognised with State awards in this particularly significant year.

"Advocate Harwood, Mr Honeybill and Mrs Place have each worked tirelessly to improve and enrich life here in Guernsey and for that we owe them a debt of thanks. "I am also very pleased to see that Mrs Pipet has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.

"She has recently retired after serving the Crown as the PA to four Lieutenant-Governors over a period of almost 16 years, which has been recognised through this personal award from the Sovereign."