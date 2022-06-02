In pictures: Channel Islanders celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Four days worth of events are taking place across the Channel Islands to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the throne for 70 years - making her the longest serving British Monarch in history.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Timothy Le Cocq, said: "I am delighted with the programme of local events we have scheduled, to complement those organised by the Royal Household.

"I hope they will allow islanders and visitors to enjoy as many activities as possible, this should be a memorable weekend for all who choose to take part."

Deputy Sue Aldwell, of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: "We are excited for Guernsey to be part of and mirror some of the events happening across the country with our own unique island spin. "A Platinum Jubilee is a once in a lifetime occasion and we hope that islanders will join us in celebrating over the weekend as we mark this milestone."

IN PICTURES: ISLANDERS CELEBRATE THE QUEEN'S PLATINUM JUBILEE

Buddy giving the Queen's corgis a run for their money with his Jubilee attire. Credit: Jenna Baker

Rocky rocking the red, white and blue. Credit: Ta Rousseau

Even postboxes have been decorated to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This islander dressed up for the occasion as he attended a garden party hosted by Jersey's lieutenant governor. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Cuteness overload! 12-month-old (Queen) Ruby. Credit: Ella Picot

Houses have been decorated with flags and pictures celebrating Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: James Sinclair

