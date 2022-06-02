Jersey confirms Birmingham Commonwealth Games team

Team Jersey has confirmed that 28 athletes will represent the island at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Four new inclusions have been announced as part of the final group.

The quartet of teenagers hoping to bring home medals are swimmers Jack Allan, Lily Scott and Australia-based Ollie Brehaut, and 18-year-old cyclist Zack Hamon.

The Games will start on 28 July 2022 and run until 8 August.

Performance manager Paul du Feu said: “The validation sub-committee met this week to review the final tranche of athletes. Both sports’ team managers were delighted to have these extra team members to add strength to the road race squad and open up the possibilities of having relay teams in the pool.

“We’ll head to the Games with seven swimmers in total and seven cyclists amongst the 28-strong team. I congratulate all those who’ve been selected for Birmingham 2022, and thank all those athletes who’ve been on our Continuum Pathway.”

The athletes representing Jersey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are: