Jersey International Motoring Festival returns after two years

Hundreds of islanders are expected to attend the Jersey International Motoring Festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The event is taking place from 2 to 5 June, returning after a two-year break caused by coronavirus restrictions in the island.

The first spectators arrived on Thursday (2 June) with classic cars on display in People's Park and along Victoria Avenue in St Helier.

Organiser Robert Surcouf said: "We have got an exciting time planned and we hope the weather stays kind to us."

Motoring festival activities

Thursday 2nd June:

Jersey Concours D'Elegance (11:00-13:00)

Friday 3rd June:

CVMRC Motorsports Sprint (18:30-23:30)

Saturday 4th June:

Westmount Hillclimb (9:30-18:00)

Trials Bike Area (10:00-16:00)

Sunday 5th June:

Mount Bingham Hillclimb (9:30-14:30)

Trials Bike Area (10:00-16:00)

Active Arena Demonstrations (10:00-16:30)