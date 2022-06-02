Jersey's Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie has received an OBE as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Suzanne Wylie was given the award for her services to local government in Northern Ireland.

Before moving to Jersey, she previously headed up Belfast City Council.

Ms Wylie said: "I am delighted and hugely humbled to be included alongside such worthy and deserving islanders in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours List.

"I am very proud of what my previous team at Belfast City Council achieved alongside many partners and I look forward to channeling that same energy and drive to support the incoming Council of Ministers to do the very best for Jersey.”

The new CEO of Jersey's government took up her position in February 2022.

Ms Wylie replaced Charlie Parker after he resigned from the position in November 2020.